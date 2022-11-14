 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dry Monday in Northwest Indiana, but rain/snow mix returns for Tuesday

Slightly warmer, but temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely in our updated forecast video.

