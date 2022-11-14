Dry Monday in Northwest Indiana, but rain/snow mix returns for Tuesday

Slightly warmer, but temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely in our updated forecast video.
Photos of the damage left by Hurricane Nicole in Florida
People visit the beach to investigate storm damage, including a lifeguard station that was displaced onto a dune, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
People survey damage to the shoreline following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
A woman looks out to the ocean past caution tape, warning residents about the eroded shoreline and a toppled lookout point, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
A wooden staircase leading to the beach stands cut off from the eroded shoreline, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
People visit a boardwalk to survey damage to the beach, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Condominium amenities and a unit terrace lie toppled onto the beach after the sand below was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
A condo terrace lies toppled onto the beach after the sand below it was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Parts of homes are seen collapsing on the beach due to the storm surge by Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Condo terraces lie toppled onto the beach after the supporting sand was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Branches litter the beach and sandbag reinforcements lay exposed, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
A lifeguard stand is displaced up onto a dune following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
A lifeguard stand is displaced up onto the dune following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
A beach access point is heavily damaged following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Temporary vendor tents were damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) site at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The EDC festival is supposed to begin Friday and run through Sunday. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Willie J. Allen Jr.
A Christmas tree lies on its side from Tropical Storm Nicole at Crane's Roost in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Willie J. Allen Jr.
Maintenance man Jim Carpenter puts up caution tape around an area where storm erosion caused a lookout point to collapse onto the beach, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Krista Goodrich, property manager for several homes at Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla., looks over damage to property after a storm surge by Hurricane Nicole Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
A public facility and life guard tower are seen partially collapsed near the Pirates Cove condominium due to a storm surge by Hurricane Nicole Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
A public facility and life guard tower are seen partially collapsed near a beach access road due to a storm surge by Nicole Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla., but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
A resident and his dog walk on a flooded street following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
Curious beach goers stand in front of part of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Curious beach goers stand in the surf in front of part of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
Damage is left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole on the Vero Beach Boardwalk on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Vero Beach, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Damage is left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole on the Vero Beach Boardwalk on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Vero Beach, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, washing away the remaining protections for a stretch of beachfront properties that lost their seawall during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall near Vero Beach, Fla. as a hurricane early Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Joe Cavaretta
Surfers take to the waves on Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach in front of a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Amy Beth Bennett
A driver makes his way over a Hutchinson Island road strewn with vegetation deposited by high waves, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell
