Almost daily, more headlines about climate change—how it exacerbates natural disasters, impacts tourism, threatens species with extinction, or creates cultural shifts due to sea level rise or drought impacts on local economies—hit the news media.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest report, released on March 20, 2023, both summarizes the previous five years' findings and offers a renewed warning on the degree to which greenhouse gas emissions must be curbed if there is any hope of meeting the Paris Agreement's goal of capping global warming close to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). According to the report, "emissions need to be reduced by at least 43% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, and at least 60% by 2035" to meet that target. And right now, that's looking like a lofty goal: There is a more than 50% chance that the 1.5-degree threshold will be reached, if not exceeded, by 2040.
As more of a spotlight is shone on these pressing issues, so, too, appear myriad associated buzzwords—from fossil fuels and carbon to biofuels and ozone. And as the climate change conversation becomes increasingly ubiquitous and complicated, it's helpful to grasp some of its most significant terms, starting with the definition of "climate change" itself.
Stacker compiled 25 terms related to climate change, their meanings, and their significance in the context of today's warming climate. This gallery is not inclusive (thousands of terms relate to the climate change discussion) but is meant as a starting point to better understand what is arguably shaping up to be the most pressing issue of the near—and distant—future.
At its most fundamental, climate change refers to new weather patterns sustained over time—decades to thousands or even millions of years—because of fluctuations in Earth's climate system which includes its atmosphere, biosphere, cryosphere, hydrosphere, and lithosphere. The planet has undergone many significant (and natural) climate changes over the past 4.5 billion years, including ice ages and global melts.
About 12,000 years ago, the climate reached stable temperatures hospitable to humans. The resulting farming and settling that occurred led to a need for fuel to power newly invented machines; people found it in coal. But as the coal burned, it released the carbon it held. Then came the oil industry in 1859, when Edwin L. Drake drilled the first oil well. All that burning of fossil fuels for industry and transportation—and methane from livestock and the burning of natural gas—has sent much higher levels of emissions into the atmosphere than ever before, fueling a period of global warming that is happening faster than at any time in the past 2,000 years.
After thousands of years with average temperatures barely fluctuating by more than a degree Celsius, many experts agree that the world will likely experience three degrees of warming by the end of this century. That's because, for the first time, we're seeing what civilization's effect on Earth's climate system is and how it affects all of us.
