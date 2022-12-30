Falling temperatures and lots of rain Friday across Northwest Indiana

A slow-moving cold front will be working over the Region today bringing wet conditions and colder temperatures. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details in our weekend forecast video.
Tags
- Weather
- Midwest-weather
- Weather-forecast
- Matt Holiner
- Chief Meteorologist
- Forecast
- Northwest Indiana
- Hammond
- Valparaiso
- Crown Point
- Chicago
- Lake County
- Porter County
- Laporte County
- Newton County
- Jasper County
- Conditions
- Commute
- Temperatures
- Timing
- Location
- Wind
- Midwest
- Clouds
- Meteorologist
- Temperature
- Winds
- Change
- Changes
- Changing
- Outlook
- Update
- Details
- Information
- Meteorology
- December
- Region
- Calumet Region
- Cloud Cover
- Chance
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Cold Front
- New Year's Eve
- New Year's Day
- Warm Front
- Showers
- Rain
- Snow
- Mix
- Wintry
- Drizzle
- Flurries
- Gusts
- Breezy
- Feels Like
- Wind Chill
- January
- New Year's
- Holiday
- Weekend
- Chilly
- Cool
- Cold
- Midnight
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today