Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.41. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

