Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A cold front will bring another round of lake-effect snow to NWI beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. Check out the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Heavy snow is expected to cause a travel nightmare for the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Snow is in the forecast Thursday night through Friday night, but snow totals will vary significantly across the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
