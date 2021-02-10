 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 8.84. A 6-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chicagoans react to several rounds of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts