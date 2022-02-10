For the drive home in Munster: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
