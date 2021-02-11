Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.29. A 6-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.