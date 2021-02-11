For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 7.29. A 6-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a goo…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow …
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It mi…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It mig…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Light snow in the evening with clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of sno…
This evening in Munster: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%.…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 12.03. 7 degrees i…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at -1.72. 4 degrees i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.57. 0 …