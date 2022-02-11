 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

