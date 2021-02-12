Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 3.11. A -3-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.