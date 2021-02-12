Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 3.11. A -3-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a goo…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow …
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It mi…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It mig…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Light snow in the evening with clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of sno…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 12.03. 7 degrees i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.57. 0 …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to st…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 9.84. Today's foreca…