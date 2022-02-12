Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.