Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -11.02. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a goo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumul…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It mig…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It mi…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Light snow in the evening with clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of sno…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 12.03. 7 degrees i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A -5-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.57. 0 …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to st…