Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -11.02. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.