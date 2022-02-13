 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

