Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 11.52. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

