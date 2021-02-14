This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 11.52. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
