Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.