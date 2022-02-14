Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A cold front will bring another round of lake-effect snow to NWI beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. Check out the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Few if any breaks from the snow are expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday and travel will be nearly impossible at times. Here's the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.