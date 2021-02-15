Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 11F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 15.37. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.