 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts