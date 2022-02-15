Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might b…
Munster's evening forecast: A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Munster: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 16-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 10 degrees is today's …
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
A cold front will bring another round of lake-effect snow to NWI beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. Check out the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 25 degrees is today's low. T…