This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 16.88. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Munster: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 11F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spe…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It mig…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It mi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 11-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A -5-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to st…