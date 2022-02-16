For the drive home in Munster: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 29F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Thursday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Just rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, but freezing rain, sleet, and a whole lot of snow are expected for Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
