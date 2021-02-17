 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 19.29. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

