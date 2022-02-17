Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.