For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 9F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
