 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 9F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts