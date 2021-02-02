For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.9. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
