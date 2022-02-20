 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts