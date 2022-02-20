Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
