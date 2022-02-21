Munster's evening forecast: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
It may impact low lying residents, particularly on Bluegrass Road and Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
