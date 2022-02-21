 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts