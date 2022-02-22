Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
