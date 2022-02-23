Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may impact low lying residents, particularly on Bluegrass Road and Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will bl…
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reac…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
For the drive home in Munster: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 29F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Hig…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 9 degrees is today's …