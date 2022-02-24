Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.