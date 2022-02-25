 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

