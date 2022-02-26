 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

