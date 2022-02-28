 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

