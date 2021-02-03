 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

