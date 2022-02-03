Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
