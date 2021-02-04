 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at -1.73. 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

