 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts