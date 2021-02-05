Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 4.58. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.