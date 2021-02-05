 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 4.58. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts