This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 4.58. -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is ex…
This evening in Munster: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sno…
This evening in Munster: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%.…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.47. Today's forec…
This evening in Munster: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. …