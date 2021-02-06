 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Light snow in the evening with clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2.15. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

