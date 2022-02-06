 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

