For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 13.46. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Munster: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sno…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Light snow in the evening with clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of sno…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
This evening in Munster: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.47. Today's forec…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 …