 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 13.46. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts