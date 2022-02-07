 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

