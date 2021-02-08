 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.51. 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

