Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 14.27. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

Local Weather

