Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 14.27. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a goo…
This evening in Munster: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%.…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Light snow in the evening with clearing overnight. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of sno…
This evening in Munster: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. …
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 …
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 12.03. 7 degrees i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 9.57. 0 …