This evening in Munster: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Few if any breaks from the snow are expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday and travel will be nearly impossible at times. Here's the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempera…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a go…
There is a winter weather advisory in effect for our delivery area. Due to overnight snowfall and the possibility of lake effect snow your del…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Heavy snow is expected to cause a travel nightmare for the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low tempe…