Flood warning in place for areas near Kankakee River

A flood warning is in place for Kankakee River at Shelby, affecting Lake County and Newton County, beginning Monday afternoon until further notice.

It may impact low lying residents, particularly on Bluegrass Road and Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.

Early Sunday, the river stage was 9.8 feet. It is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon near 11.7 feet.

The forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Flood warnings mean that water levels above a flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring.

The National Weather Service advised that people turn around when driving if they encounter a a flooded road, as most flood deaths occur while driving, they said.

More information is available on National Weather Service's website.

