Foggy start Wednesday in the Region

A foggy start to Wednesday with lots of light fog across the Region and some dense fog in spots. Visibilities are below one mile in some locations. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Northwest Indiana until 9:00 a.m. Giving yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school will be helpful. If you find yourself in dense fog while driving, remember to slow down, increase your following distance, and use the low beams on your headlights, not the high beams. The chance of encountering dense fog will do down as you approach Chicago.
All the fog will be gone by 9:30 a.m. For the rest of the day, partly cloudy skies will become sunny. Not much wind, only around 10 mph. High temperatures will top out around 80 degrees, near normal for mid-September.
Skies will start out clear Wednesday night, but will become partly cloudy late. Fog may form in a few spots, but it is not expected to be as widespread as Tuesday night and this morning. Low temperatures will reach around 55 in Northwest Indiana, also normal for this time of year.
Any fog that is around Thursday morning will be gone by 9:30 a.m. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny. A light breeze in the afternoon with gusts around 15 mph. High temperatures will reach around 84.
It currently looks like we'll stay dry through Saturday in the Region. Our next opportunity at rain arrives Saturday night. Isolated showers are currently in the forecast, especially after midnight.
5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down
This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.
This sauce is so adaptable. Try it as a dip for raw vegetables, or instead of mayonnaise on your sandwiches. It’s also a lovely accompaniment to simple grilled chicken.
Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers.
Sometimes the best way to change the way you cook is to not cook at all.
Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
These giant cookies are suitable for sharing at the lunch table or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes or bicycle trips.