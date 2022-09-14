Foggy start Wednesday in the Region

A foggy start to Wednesday with lots of light fog across the Region and some dense fog in spots. Visibilities are below one mile in some locations. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Northwest Indiana until 9:00 a.m. Giving yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school will be helpful. If you find yourself in dense fog while driving, remember to slow down, increase your following distance, and use the low beams on your headlights, not the high beams. The chance of encountering dense fog will do down as you approach Chicago.

All the fog will be gone by 9:30 a.m. For the rest of the day, partly cloudy skies will become sunny. Not much wind, only around 10 mph. High temperatures will top out around 80 degrees, near normal for mid-September.

Skies will start out clear Wednesday night, but will become partly cloudy late. Fog may form in a few spots, but it is not expected to be as widespread as Tuesday night and this morning. Low temperatures will reach around 55 in Northwest Indiana, also normal for this time of year.

Any fog that is around Thursday morning will be gone by 9:30 a.m. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny. A light breeze in the afternoon with gusts around 15 mph. High temperatures will reach around 84.

It currently looks like we'll stay dry through Saturday in the Region. Our next opportunity at rain arrives Saturday night. Isolated showers are currently in the forecast, especially after midnight.