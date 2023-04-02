MERRILLVILLE — The National Weather Service is surveying the area surrounding Merrillville and is preparing to survey the area surrounding Valparaiso in the aftermath of the major storm that ripped across Northwest Indiana on Friday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the agency had classified those two areas as "area of potential tornado damage." However, it has not been able to confirm whether a tornado hit the area.

Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the NWS's Chicago office, and his colleagues hope to have a verdict on that within the next couple days or by the end of the week at the latest.

"It's still too close to say right now," Yack said. "Given the fact that this involved a squall line, it's very hard to nail down and delineate between the tornado damage and a straight-line wind damage. It's still not quite clear which one is going to be which yet."

A squall line is a line of thunderstorms, often forming along or ahead of a cold front. Meteorologists sometimes refer to it a quasi-linear convective system.

"Because those squall lines were producing very strong straight-line winds in excess of 70 miles an hour, these weak tornadoes often have the same wind speeds as the straight-line winds themselves, so the damage is very similar between the two," he said. "That's what we're running into, is trying to pinpoint which is actually tornado damage and which is actually straight-line wind damage."

This is why they don't have an answer on whether a tornado hit Lake or Porter counties Friday night. Regardless, the area saw extensive damage: Many houses, trees and power poles collapsed.

However, tornadoes did pass through some areas.

As of Sunday afternoon, 12 were confirmed by the Chicago office, which oversees the Weather Service's operations in Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois. That includes a cluster of five near the border around Benton and White counties in Indiana and Iroquois County in Illinois. The other seven were in northern Illinois west of Chicago, particularly Belvidere.

The tornadoes were part of a larger storm system across the Midwest and South, killing at least 27 people and damaging property in seven states, from Wisconsin to Alabama, according to national news reports. The hardest-hit areas included the Little Rock, Arkansas, and McNairy County, Tennessee.

Indiana accounted for five of the deaths that have been confirmed. Three people were killed in Sherman, in Sullivan County, according to the Indiana State Police, and two were found dead at a campground in McCormick’s Creek State Park in Owen County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

"It was a rather strong storm system that was moving across the central part of the country over into our area here," Yack said. "And ahead of that line we had some thunderstorms develop in the early evening Friday."

The storms included hail and gusty winds, but he said the damage from that was minimal compared with the tornadoes and squall lines.

Recovery efforts are underway, but another storm could make its way to Northwest Indiana this week.

"We have a quiet day today, and tomorrow is supposed to be somewhat uneventful weather-wise, but we are tracking another storm system to arrive late Monday evening and another round of potential severe weather on Tuesday," Yack said Sunday afternoon. He encouraged people to continue watching forecasts in anticipation.

By 4 p.m. Sunday, 950 residences across northern Indiana were without power, according to utility provider NIPSCO. That's down from 23,000 at the peak Friday night.

There were 230 broken poles and "a substantial amount of downed wires and damage to essential electrical equipment" Sunday morning, NIPSCO said, adding that crews have had to complete more than 950 individual repairs to restore service.

NIPSCO expects a small number of outages will probably extend into Monday because of the extent of repairs needed, particularly in the Hobart, Merrillville and Portage areas.

"We understand that this has been a multiday outage for some customers and extend our appreciation for your ongoing patience as the restoration work is completed," NIPSCO wrote in a notice regarding the outages. "Given that a small number of outages are expected to continue until tomorrow, please make the necessary plans to keep yourself and your family safe."

NIPSCO urged people to avoid downed power lines or damaged poles.

Merrillville officials closed several roads in the area Saturday because of downed trees and power lines. Crews spent the day pushing debris to the side, and the town said the debris will be picked up and removed in the coming days. Residents are encouraged to stay home unless it's an emergency.

Gallery: Merrillville hit hard by storm