The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Munster, IN
