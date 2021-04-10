 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts