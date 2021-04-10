Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.