Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT.