Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.