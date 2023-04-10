Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Munster, IN
